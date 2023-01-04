Tearful goodbye to Secretary of 30 years, Dympna Nally

By Claire Corrigan

There was a beautiful event at Presentation Senior School just before the Christmas holidays when students and staff wished School Secretary of 30 years Dympna Nally a tearful goodbye.

School Principal Declan Fry noted that the children were not able to gather in the hall to celebrate the Christmas holidays for the last number of years, and he was delighted that this year, a gathering was able to take place.

“On the last day, we like to think about people who are less fortunate than ourselves,” he said adding that it was “very good to bear in mind that there are lots of people in this world that don’t have as much as we do and people that need a little bit of help.”