Burke delighted with ‘unexpected’ new role

Peter Burke TD has said he was delighted to hear the “unexpected” news of his appointment to the role of Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence following the Government’s recent ministerial reshuffle.

The Fine Gael TD will now take on the most prestigious of all portfolios among junior ministers after over two years in the Department of Housing.

“Brexit will obviously be a key objective of mine in my post going forward,” he said. “Some of the factors at play relating to the war in Ukraine are beyond our control but we will just need to see what happens and respond to challenges as they arise.”