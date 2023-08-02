TG4 limbers up for more Fleadh coverage

TG4 will be ‘Fleadh Cheoil Central’ broadcasting four live shows on 10-13 August. The station will also be livestreaming some of the competitions on its player and readers can follow @TG4TV social channels for behind-the-scenes action and music in Mullingar, or join the conversation online using #Fleadh2023

In the past four weeks, presenters Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Peadar Ó Goill have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, meeting some of the country’s finest musicians, some of whom were hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland competitions in Mullingar. Coverage from the provincial finals can be seen on TG4 on Sunday, 6 August at 9.30pm on Fleadh 2023 Na Cúigí.

Fleadh 2023 will be broadcast live for four consecutive nights on TG4 from Thursday through to Sunday from 9.30pm to 11pm.

Thursday

On Thursday night, the station has live performances from Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy & Family, Taobh na Mara Céilí Band, Tim Edey, The Gardiner Brothers, Síomha, Ger O’Donnell, Trevor Sexton with George Murphy & Meadhbh Walsh, D’Bize, Gráinne Hambly, and Craobh Pheig Úi Riain CCÉ.

Friday

Friday night’s show features Dolores Keane, Téada, Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich, Breanndán Ó Beag­laoich, Emmet Cahill, Paul Dooley & Kseniya Rusnak, The Dublin Lasses, Antóin MacGabhann & family.

Saturday

On Saturday night it’s Cherish The Ladies, Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien, Enda Scahill & Mick Conneely, Strange Boy, Meitheal Orchestra, Fusion Fighters, The Melbourne Céilí Band, and Tempest.

Sunday

For the final night on Sunday there is a mixture of musician from all over the world including T With The Maggies, Liz Doherty & Fiddlesticks, Ryan Molloy and friends – The Piano Summit, Mark Redmond and Pipers of the World.