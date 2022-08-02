The Downs show they are serious title contenders

By Paul O’Donovan

If anyone ever had any doubt about which team is in the best position to dethrone St Loman’s Mullingar as Westmeath senior football champions then that doubt was clearly dismissed last Sunday evening in Kinnegad.

For the past few years The Downs have been knocking on the door and threatening to win a senior football championship some year, right now they look in a great position to do so.

There may only be three rounds of the senior championship concluded and there is certainly a lot of football still to be played, but on Sunday evening last The Downs gave a very polished, impressive performance as they swept past the weak challenge of Mullingar Shamrocks.