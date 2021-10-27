Friday, October 29, 2021
The late Martha McCabe loved art, painting and the country of Ireland

By Admin
The late Martha McCabe.

There was deep sadness in Castlepollard when news broke of the death of Martha Furley McCabe from Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, and formerly of Kilskyre, Kells, Co. Meath.

Martha, who was aged 51, died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, 16 October, 2021, following a short illness at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.

Martha and her husband Alan were a very close couple. They first met in a graveyard where Alan was working at the time, and where Martha was recording names on headstones. They got married in 1997. Their first trip as a couple was to the Blasket Islands where they followed up on the story of Peig Sayers. They travelled abroad too, to places such as Belgium, Spain and England, but Martha’s favourite place was always the west coast of Ireland. They shared many family holidays there.

 

