Third person arrested in relation to major drugs and guns find

€300,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin and six handguns discovered

The scene in New Ballinderry, last week, where Gardaí carried out a search of a house after finding drugs and guns. A third person was arrested in relation to the matter this week.

There’s been a significant sequel to last week’s major drugs and guns find by Gardaí in a house in Mullingar, with a third person – a woman – arrested in relation to the original seizure of over €300,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin and six handguns at a residence in Mullingar, on Monday, 2nd November.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested during a follow-up search operation in Carberry, Co. Kildare on Wednesday last, 4th November, 2020. She was detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

