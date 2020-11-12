Third person arrested in relation to major drugs and guns find

There’s been a significant sequel to last week’s major drugs and guns find by Gardaí in a house in Mullingar, with a third person – a woman – arrested in relation to the original seizure of over €300,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin and six handguns at a residence in Mullingar, on Monday, 2nd November.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested during a follow-up search operation in Carberry, Co. Kildare on Wednesday last, 4th November, 2020. She was detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.