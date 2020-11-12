Mullingar’s Dr Kingston Mills named as SFI Researcher of the Year 2020

By Claire Corrigan

During what has been an exceptionally eventful and challenging year, Mullingar’s Dr. Kingston Mills was one of Ireland’s leading researchers and he has now been honoured at the 2020 SFI Awards.

Prof Mills who is based at Trinity College Dublin (TCD), has received the prestigious Science Foundation Ireland Researcher of the Year Award for 2020.

Prof Mills specialises in immunology, inflammation and infection research and co-leads TCD’s Covid-19 research hub.

Prof Mills heads a research team focusing on T cells in infection, and has published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters that have been cited over 31,000 times.