Three-bedroom cottage would make the perfect country escape

Three bedroom, two bathroom,

detached two storey property

Rathwire Lower, Killucan

Asking Price €240,000

Situated on a mature corner site on the fringe of the villages of Rathwire and Killucan, Ash Cottage is close to all local amenities, schools, shops, pubs and sporting facilities.

For those tempted at making the cottage their base for commuting, the property is conveniently located just 6km from Kinnegad’s M4, 14km from Mullingar and just 40 minutes from Dublin’s M50.

With little improvement works required, the three-bedroom Ash Cottage could be converted into the perfect country escape for any individual, couple or family.

On entrance, the property includes a PVC glazed hall door, and quality laminate flooring, along with a warm inviting room and its solid fuel stove.

The property’s bright and spacious kitchen is fitted with an attractive range of cream painted floor and wall units, natural wood worktop, tiled splash back, electric range, extractor fan, and fridge freezer. Off to the side of the kitchen is the Utility and Laundry Room with fitted wall units, worktop, washing machine and tumble dryer.

The spacious master bedroom and its en-suite bathroom is located on the ground floor of the property. Upstairs, the property has two spacious bedrooms with gable windows along with a shelved hot-press on the landing. Depending on the accommodation requirements of prospective buyers, one of the three bedrooms in the property could easily be turned into a home office or study.

Externally, the property contains extensive garage space along with a garden with a mix of flower, vegetable and lawn areas. The property includes two entrances, to the front and side, providing reasonable space for parking on-site.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property. Call Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on (044) 934 000 to book your viewing slot.