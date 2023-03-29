Three bedroom property is walking distance to town centre

No. 42, Raithin Eoghan,

Ashe Road, Mullingar N91 D4E4

Semi-Detached

residence with Three Bedrooms and Two Bathroom

Price Region: €225,000

Situated within the centre of Mullingar town, this spacious semi-detached family home has come to the market this week and is expected to attract an immediate sale.

Located in the family area of Raithin Eoghan, the property is just a few minutes walking distance from primary and secondary schools, parks, the main town centre, buses and train station, Tesco shopping centre, and the swimming pool. The property has three sizeable bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an outside shed at the rear, offering extra storage space on a tarmac patio area.

A large entrance hall with timber flooring on the ground floor gives access to the lounge / front living room area, with open fireplace and timber floor. Enter double french doors from the living room and you’re through to a well lit kitchen / dining room area, with lots of space and natural light.The kitchen is complete with fitted units and a tiled floor.

An inviting sun lounge area to the rear offers a comfortable retreat all year round.

Move upstairs to the first floor and the carpeted master bedroom is ensuite with fitted wardrobes. Two additional double bedrooms are carpeted and have fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has a tiled floor and features a W. C., wash hand basin and shower.

Features to keep in mind when considering this property is the attractive price range, the UPVC double glazing, the attic space-some of which is partly floored, the large 12ft side entrance plus the storage shed at the rear.

Viewing is highly recommended as soon as possible. Contact Edward J. King on 044 93 4 2707 to book your viewing slot.