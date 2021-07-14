Three bedroom semi-detached property ticks all boxes

Three bedroom, two bathroom semi-detached property.

37 Castle View

Delvin

N91AE8P

Price on request.

This spacious semi-detached property in Delvin would make a great family home ready to move in to, or an investment property for a first time buyer.

Facing a green area in the estate, the accommodation, located in the Delvin village is next to the N52 and central to all amenities in the village of Delvin, including schools, medical clinics, shops, the GAA pitch and bars. Delvin is just a ten minute drive to Mullingar, where a larger selection of shops are available as well as secondary schools and the regional hospital.

The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac of four houses, consists of the entrance hall with timber flooring, under stairs storage, a spacious lounge area, complete with an open fireplace, bay window, timber floor, and French doors leading to the dining room.

The Dining Room with timber flooring has patio doors leading to the back garden.

A spacious kitchen with fitted units and a tiled floor gives access to the utility room at the rear of the property, complete with worktop unit and is plumbed for a washing machine / drier.

The guest bathroom is also located on the ground floor, with W.C. and wash hand basin and is suitable for a wet shower room.

Upstairs, the first floor houses the master bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes, carpet and a dressing table. The master bedroom is ensuite, with W.C., wash hand basin and shower. A second double bedroom is complete with fitted wardrobes as is the single bedroom. The family bathroom comprises a bath, W.C. and wash hand basin.

The property has oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

Early viewing is recommended for this property. Call King Auctioneers on 044 934 2707, to book your viewing slot.