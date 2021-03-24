Tommy Nally celebrates his 80th Birthday with a surprise ‘relic’ from yesteryear

Tommy Nally from Rochforts Superstore, Mullingar was given an unexpected chance to relive his younger days in business on Monday, 22 March, when he was taken outside and shown a “fully stocked” mobile shop, the same type of van he drove in his teens.

The vehicle, a 1951 Ford half ton Thames van rocked up at Rochfort’s front door, courtesy of his son Tomás and some close friends of Tommy to mark his 80th birthday. The van was even packed with old-style groceries that Tommy would have sold back in his day.

The octogenarian was left speechless at the events that unfolded with his family concealing the surprise very well.