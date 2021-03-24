€1.175m for digital strategy for the midlands

Councillors heard recently how a €1.175m digital strategy for the midlands is currently being developed after Laois County Council applied for funding to put the project together for the midlands.ie brand on behalf of the four counties.

The proposal involves the recruitment of staff for a three year period to drive this digital platform that will be of great benefit.

They applied for funding of €1.175m to spend on this project under the Just Transition Fund and received an allocation of €999,000 with a shortfall of €44,000 per county over the three year period working out at €15,000 per annum per county for an investment in that digital platform.