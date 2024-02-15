Tunes for Triona: Fundraiser for local doctor with brain cancer

A night of music magic is taking place next Friday, 23 February in aid of a Mulingar mother-of-two with terminal brain cancer.

Tunes for Triona will be taking over Clarks’s Bar on Patrick Street, with proceeds on the night going to towards Caitríona Logan, a 36-year-old doctor from Mullingar who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October 2023. Caitríona is married to Leo Logan and is mother to two small children, Kitty aged three and Barra aged one.

Caitríona is currently undergoing radiation therapy in Dublin but treatment options for her diagnosis remain limited in Ireland. The family is currently exploring their options to maximise the amount of quality time she will get with her family.

Taking to the stage in Clarke’s will be Get Hitched, Paulie Martin & Friends, Maedhbh & Dec and many more!

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Follow the official Instagram account to keep up to date on upcoming fundraisers.