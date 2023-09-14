Turn-key Treasure in Kinnegad Towne Centre

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment

19 Clos an Blinn, Kinnegad

Asking Price: €165,000

The perfect apartment

Located in the town of Kinnegad, John Coyne Estates brings the perfect apartment to the market.

Now is your chance to acquire an immaculate two bedroom, ground floor apartment in the town centre. The Clos an Blinn estate is situated within walking distance of shops, schools, church, supermarkets and the bus stop, which provides an hourly service to Dublin.

The C3 energy rated property is the perfect apartment for anyone wishing to commute to the capital or as a starter home for those wishing to get on the property ladder.

Accommodation

The accommodation in 19 Cois and Blinn is spacious and has plenty of natural light available.

The entrance hallway leads to the spacious living room which has semi-solid laminate flooring, tv point, power points and feature archway to the kitchen area.

The beautiful white kitchen with tiled flooring, has units fitted at both eye and floor level, and has an attractively tiled splash-back and fitted wall counter.

Down the hallway are two large double bedrooms with blinds and laminate flooring.

The master bedroom is quite large and is en-suite and tiled throughout.

The main bathroom is stylishly tiled throughout and consists of a toilet, wash hand basin, bath and a separate shower unit.

This stunning apartment is presented in ‘Turn-Key’ specification.

Features

Special features to keep in mind when considering this property, has to be the perfect location; apart from being walking distance from shops and amenities, it is within very easy commuting distance to Dublin with it being less than an hour by bus or car.

The property is immaculately presented throughout with double glazed pvc windows; it has ample parking and is presented in ‘Turn-Key’ specification.

Call John Coyne Estates on 044 936 2500 and book your viewing slot immediately, with a view to making this your perfect apartment. For more information and additional images, click here.