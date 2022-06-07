Ukrainian refugee in Mullingar wins Google start-up support funding of up to $100,000

Yehor Herasymchuk, who arrived in Mullingar on March 25, has this week won an investment of up to $100,000 through the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund with his company, Dots Platform.

Dots Platform provides food delivery software to small business with no capital investment, including a website and apps for drivers, staff and customers.

This software provides detailed reports and analytics for businesses as well as automated driver distribution and route optimization.

The company, which is currently still operational in Ukraine, already has its first client in Ireland. and hopes to have many in the near future.

helping people

Yehor is the business’s Chief Technology Officer/Co-Founder. He said he’s delighted with the news and has already began putting the money to use.