Unique and stylish property comes to market in Kinnegad

3-Bedroom, 3-bathroom semi-detached house

4 Riverside, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath

€265,000

This breathtaking three-bedroom home has recently come on the market through John Coyne Estates and has a unique feature that could prove perfect for some new homebuyers.

The semi-detached property, located in a quite Kinnegad cul-de-sac comes with a detached granny flat (200 sq. ft), that has multiple uses, including quiet office space for those who work from home.

The home is presented in immaculate conditions throughout and has features that include a recently redecorated, dual heating system (Wood Pellet & Oil), a stunning back garden with concrete paving slabs and mature trees/shrubs.

The entrance hall opts for a beautiful, neutral colour scheme with laminate flooring, that opens into a spacious kitchen-dining area with fitted units and has an abundance of natural lighting.

A state-of-the-art wood pellet stove is located in the living room.

Upstairs the master bedroom is decorated to the highest standards and with built in wardrobes and high-quality flooring – it also comes with an exquisitely tiled en-suite with shower.

The property comes with two additional bedrooms that have ample room for double beds.

Riverside in Kinnegad is located within five minutes walking distance of the town’s Main Street, with access too all local amenities.

The BER C2 energy rated home is also perfect for the commuter, located less than an hour from Dublin along the M4.

To arrange a viewing slot, contact John Coyne Estates at 0449362500. For further details and images, click here.