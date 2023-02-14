US students enjoying life and challenges in Mullingar town

Three students from the US have been taking an active role in Mullingar life since their arrival before Christmas.

Sara Roell from Cincinnati, Ohio; Molly Soper from Bakersfield, California; and Jack Engelmann from Denver, Colorado are all studying for their Masters in Theology at University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

As part their studies, all three are taking part in the Echo graduate service program, which involves spending two years serving the Catholic Church as a parish catechetical leader or as a theology teacher in a Catholic school.