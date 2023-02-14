Saturday, February 18, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

US students enjoying life and challenges in Mullingar town

By Topic.ie

Three students from the US have been taking an active role in Mullingar life since their arrival before Christmas.

Sara Roell from Cincinnati, Ohio; Molly Soper from Bakersfield, California; and Jack Engelmann from Denver, Colorado are all studying for their Masters in Theology at University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

As part their studies, all three are taking part in the Echo graduate service program, which involves spending two years serving the Catholic Church as a parish catechetical leader or as a theology teacher in a Catholic school.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Patricia Gibney releases her ninth book and Lottie has a twisted killer to track down!
Next article
Teresa Doyle – Artist and dollmaker

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers