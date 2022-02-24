Volunteers and homes needed ahead of Fleadh

By Damien Maher

Ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar in August, the call has gone out for volunteers and accommodation to cater for 500,000 visitors. The Fleadh Cheoil is worth in the region of €50m to the local economy, a massive boost after two very difficult years.

Joe Connaire, Chairman of the Mullingar Fleadh Committee, made the appeal for volunteers at last Saturday’s Open Day at the Market Square, Mullingar, where people got a chance to glean more information about getting involved in the organisation of this year’s event. “We need approximately 1,400 volunteers,” he stressed.

“There’s a huge requirement for volunteers, for even giving directions on the street, litter picking, just to be involved in the huge event that this is – half a million people will be in town.