Water, water everywhere…but not in Ballinea!

A Ballinea family is at a loss as to why their water supply disappears most afternoons – and has done repeatedly over eight years.

Paddy Burke of Bryan­stown, Ballinea, told Topic that he’s done everything he can to find out what’s going wrong. He’s contacted Uisce Ireland and Westmeath County Council repeatedly and has been left “swimming in circles”.

The family’s home is in a cul-de-sac at Bryanstown, just off the R390 Loughanavally-Ballinea road in Westmeath.

“It’s so frustrating,” Paddy said. “Every time I ring Uisce Ireland about it they give me a new reference number, but then I hear nothing. I’ve been on to Westmeath County Council about it because I’m renting the property from them, but that hasn’t worked either.