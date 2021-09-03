“We can produce the goods when it is absolutely necessary”- Ciara Blundell

By Paul O’Donovan

Ciara Blundell has scored many goals for Westmeath since making her debut back in 2011, but perhaps none were as important as the late goal against Sligo this year.

Westmeath manager Sean Finnegan says, “If Ciara hadn’t scored that goal in the last minute we probably wouldn’t be talking about this final now.”

Blundell scored in the final minute to bring Westmeath level before points from Sarah Dillon and Anna Jones saw Westmeath win by two points in a game they just had to win.

Blundell is more modest when she recalls that goal. “It just happened to be me, but really it could have been anyone that scored it,” said the St Loman’s player.

The Primary School teacher has won an All-Ireland Intermediate medal back in 2011 so she is certainly looking forward to winning another Celtic Cross this Sunday in Croke Park against Wexford.

Blundell told Topic this week.