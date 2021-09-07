Breathe Easy Salt Therapy available in Edenderry.

Just over a few weeks another new business opened at JKL Street, Edenderry and it is called Breathe Easy Salt Therapy which is a members of the Salt Therapy Association in Ireland.

Breathe Easy Salt Therapy is a process which helps to make life more easier for those who suffer from Acne, Eczema, Skin Allergies, Dermatitis and Psoriasis.

The process is also of assistance to those who suffer respiratory illnesses such as Asthma, COPD, Hay Fever, Cystic Fibrosis, Sinuritus and Bronchitis.

Breaths Easy Salt Therapy is a process during which the client enters luxurious room, sits back in comfortable chairs and breaths in the salt which is pumped into the room.

It is important to note that Breathe Easy Salt Therapy that helps those who suffer from the aforementioned issues and it is not a cure for those issues.

The business is run by Martin Cully from Ballinabrackey who said this week that he is delighted with the level of support the business has received to date and he wanted thanked everyone for their support to date.

Prior to opening Breathe Easy Salt Therapy at JKL Street in Edenderry, Martin carried out a feasibility study to determine the number of people in the town and surrounding areas who had suffer from skin allergies and had respiratory illnesses and then decided to open the Salt House which is the only one in the midlands.

The business hours for Breathe Easy Salt Therapy in Edenderry are Monday to Wednesday 10am to 6pm; Thursday to Saturday 10am to 8pm, Sundays and Bank Holidays 10am to 4pm.

Outside normal hours appointments are also available.

Contact Breathe Easy Salt Therapy, JKL Street, Edenderry on 046-9574060 or email breatheasy@outlook.ie