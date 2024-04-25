Gary Walsh wins 2024 Mullingar Open Snooker Championship

By Stephen von Beaumont

The Final of the 2024 Mullingar Open Snooker Championship, sponsored by Cleary Electrical, took place on Saturday, 13 April. The director for the tournament was Mick Kane, Club Chairman, the scorekeeper was Club President, Stephen von Beaumont, and the final referee was Terry Parker. The final was held in the home of snooker in Westmeath, St. Mary’s Snooker Club Mullingar, based in Bishopsgate Street, Mull­ingar, who are affiliated to the National Governing body – Snooker and Billiards Ireland.

Richie Toal, 7-time Mullingar Open Champion, was seeking his eighth title on the day. He was facing the former Mullingar Open Champion, Gary Walsh, who was looking to win his second Mullingar Open title (his first being in 2016) and his second title this season. So we were all set for a much anticipated best of nine frame final which was sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seat.