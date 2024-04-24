Late scores enable Westmeath ladies to snatch a draw with Offaly

By Jason Keelan

A stunning late point from Chloe Kelly as well as a Leanne Slevin free, deep in stoppage time, helped Westmeath to snatch a draw against neighbours Offaly on the 3G pitch at Home Instead, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar on Sunday afternoon last. The sunshine brought out the crowds for this opening round game of the Leinster Ladies Intermediate Championship. There was the potential from both sides for some attacking football and the scores flowed in the opening period.

Despite the physicality of Offaly, particularly in their methods of defending, the home side might look back on this game as an opportunity lost given the fifteen wides they amassed.