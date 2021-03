As part of Westmeath County Council’s Decade of Centenaries programme, Dr. Paul Hughes has been appointed Historian in Residence for the period March to July 2021.

The residency, the first of two such appointments in 2021, is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Media and the Gaeltacht.

Last year, between August and November, Ian Kenneally was appointed to the initial residency, which focused on events in 1920.