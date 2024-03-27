Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Westmeath cruise to victory over Cavan

By Paul O’Donovan
Westmeath camogie team maintained their push for a place in the Division 2A league final with a comprehensive 23-point victory over Cavan on the 3G artificial pitch at the back of Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan on Saturday afternoon last. This win saw Pádraic Connaughton’s Westmeath side remain unbeaten as they now have three wins and a draw from their four outings.

The Lake County girls will now meet Derry this weekend in a top of the table clash in the last round of games, with the top two teams progressing to the league final, with Meath waiting to snatch a place in the final if Westmeath slip up.

