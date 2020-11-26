Westmeath duo set up creative space for artists in Co. Clare

By Claire Corrigan

We all dream of throwing our belongings in the back of the car and heading West but two plucky youths from Westmeath have done just that are are setting up a creative space in Co. Clare where they can help artists showcase their work.

“We’re so lucky that we are three very creative people and work in digital media and our jobs have been able to continue but for a lot of our friends in the music and arts industry, they have really struggled over the last few months. We are really hoping that this space would be somewhere we could hold virtual gigs or virtual art exhibitions. Just give back to a community that we are really close with.” Áine Leech (who happens to be a former Topic reporter!) told us this week.”

Áine and her boyfriend Kyamann Power made the journey to Ennistymon ahead of lockdown. “Kymann had been looking for places out West for the last couple of months.