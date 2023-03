The Westmeath Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has announced that the 2023 Westmeath County Fleadh Cheoil will place from 12-14 May in Castletown-Geoghegan.

The county Fleadh Cheoil is a cultural event showcasing the best of traditional Irish music, song, language, stories and dance from across Westmeath in a variety of competitions.