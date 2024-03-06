Westmeath have the Power to down Tipperary

By Jason Keelan

In need of victory, Frank Browne and his Westmeath ladies football found the perfect tonic with a slender but fully-merited win over a physical Tipperary team in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Sunday afternoon. In a game played in weather befitting all four seasons at different times, a mix of fast-paced transitioning, good shot selection, and bodies-on-the-line defending contributed to two more points on the board for the Lake County. Sarah Dillon scored 1-2 and along with three expertly converted frees from Milltown clubmate, Leanne Slevin, they contributed most of the damage.

But it was in the defence where Westmeath excelled and with Lucy Power working in tandem with Fiona Coyle to curb the influence of superstar Moloney (kept scoreless from play), the Premier County had to look elsewhere for ideas.