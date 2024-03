Westmeath ladies footballers overcame Laois on Sunday afternoon last, 17 March, in Heywood Community College’s all-weather surface. Westmeath knew coming into this game that a win would see them retain their Division 2 status for the 2025 season.

Captain Lauren McCormack had an outstanding performance between the posts with three key saves, including a penalty save which was the most important as it could have brought the sides to within one score and given Laois a serious boost of confidence.