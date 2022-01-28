Westmeath must get off to a winning start against Wicklow

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath senior footballers begin their Allianz National Football League Division 3 campaign at home to Wicklow this Sunday in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar at 2pm.

If Westmeath are serious about making an instant return to Division 2 football then they must win next Sunday’s game against the Garden County.

Westmeath faced some very tough games in Division 2 last year, losing to Meath, Mayo, Down and Cork, but despite some very promising performances, defeat in Cork relegated Westmeath back to Division 3.

On paper Wicklow won’t provide the same quality of opposition as any of the teams Westmeath faced last year, so it is a home game where the Lake County will be looking to get off to a good start, as manager Jack Cooney stated this week.