Westmeath push mighty Rebels all the way

Albeit they never actually looked like causing one of the greatest small ball upsets in recent years by overturning their hosts, Westmeath’s senior hurlers still emerged from a resplendent Páirc Uí Chaoimh with many new admirers last Sunday afternoon, the understrength visitors losing to Cork by a mere two goals in what was an entertaining contest played in front of quite a small crowd.

Yes, this was a very experimental Rebel County side with only a handful of likely championship starters on duty, but this should in no way detract from a very satisfactory performance by Joe Fortune’s troops in a contest where the seldom-wrong bookies had Cork marked down to win by a minimum of 18 points in the ‘spread bet’.