Westmeath refuse to support move to tackle cynicism in hurling

Westmeath has sensationally shot down a move to tackle cynicism in hurling, calling for greater consideration and more time to be given before rule changes are made.

A motion at next weekend’s GAA Congress which aims to eradicate blatant pulling down of an opponent in hurling by awarding a penalty will not be supported by Westmeath, who instead will call for the matter to be deferred to a Special Congress later in the year.

For both codes, the standing playing rules committee have called for aggressive or cynical fouls committed in or outside the large rectangle that deny a goal-scoring opportunity to result in a penalty. In addition, if the foul is cynical, it will result in the player being sin-binned for 10 minutes.