Westmeath students take on the world at Young Scientist Expo

Some of the brightest young minds in Westmeath were showcasing their research and knowledge at the 60th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which took place at Dublin’s RDS last week.

8 secondary schools in Westmeath presented a total of 30 projects, covering topics from artificial intelligence to sustainable farming.

Mullingar’s Coláiste Mhuire entered eight projects in this year’s competition. Projects explored digital literacy, cyclist safety, artificial intelligence, financial literacy, nutrition, the Irish education system, driver safety, and support for early school leavers.