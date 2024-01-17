Friday, January 19, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Westmeath students take on the world at Young Scientist Expo

By Topic.ie
Killian McGrath from Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar with his project entitled ‘An investigation into cyclist safety in Ireland and development of an innovative technological solution to improve the rate of cyclist injuries and fatalities: Safe Cycle at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS last week.

Some of the brightest young minds in Westmeath were showcasing their research and knowledge at the 60th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which took place at Dublin’s RDS last week.

8 secondary schools in Westmeath presented a total of 30 projects, covering topics from artificial intelligence to sustainable farming.

Mullingar’s Coláiste Mhuire entered eight projects in this year’s competition. Projects explored digital literacy, cyclist safety, artificial intelligence, financial literacy, nutrition, the Irish education system, driver safety, and support for early school leavers.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Profound sadness on passing of Mick Price
Next article
Defeat but historic day for Coláiste Mhuire in Vinny Murray Cup debut

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers