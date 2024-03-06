Saturday, March 9, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Westmeath’s Trina Murray voted in as President Elect of LGFA

By Topic.ie

Leinster LGFA President Trina Murray is the new president-elect of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. The Moate lady was elected President-elect at the 2024 LGFA Annual Congress, held in the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co. Clare on Saturday last. Murray defeated Down’s Seamus O’Hanlon comprehensively on a 82-26 vote and will become the 14th different President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974. Trina will officially take up her role at the LGFA’s 2025 Annual Congress in Co. Donegal.

Murray will take over from Mícheál Naughton and she will follow in the footsteps of Geraldine Giles from Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath who was previously LGFA President some years ago.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Westmeath have the Power to down Tipperary
Next article
Discover your ideal family retreat: Spacious, serene, and perfectly situated

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers