Westmeath’s Trina Murray voted in as President Elect of LGFA

Leinster LGFA President Trina Murray is the new president-elect of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. The Moate lady was elected President-elect at the 2024 LGFA Annual Congress, held in the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co. Clare on Saturday last. Murray defeated Down’s Seamus O’Hanlon comprehensively on a 82-26 vote and will become the 14th different President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974. Trina will officially take up her role at the LGFA’s 2025 Annual Congress in Co. Donegal.

Murray will take over from Mícheál Naughton and she will follow in the footsteps of Geraldine Giles from Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath who was previously LGFA President some years ago.