By Paul O’Donovan

What a pity that on the evening the Westmeath hurlers achieved one of their best ever results in senior hurling in drawing with Wexford in the Leinster senior hurling championship, they couldn’t allow themselves to celebrate.

That is because all the players realise that this Saturday evening’s game against Laois in Portlaoise (6pm) is of far greater importance.

Westmeath simply must beat Laois to maintain their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and Liam McCarthy Cup status.