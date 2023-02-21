Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Wheels in motion for new Mullingar pool

By Topic.ie

The wheels are now in motion for a new Sports and Leisure complex at Robinstown as Westmeath County Council have advertised a tender for an architect to complete the initial design phase.

According to the advertisement, design plans should include a swimming pool (of unknown dimensions), a health suite (including sauna, steam room and spa), an indoor multi-use sports arena, all-weather floodlit pitches and a children’s play centre, among other amenities.

The news has been welcomed by the Mullingar Pool Action Group which formed last year in order to push for adequate swimming facilities in the town.

