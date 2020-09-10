Where does it go from here ?

So, the Leaving Cert results and CAO offers are out and the next step to take can leave students in a state of angst and perhaps confusion as they work their way through choices that they believe will pave their future. The weighing up all your options, one step at a time approach is the best way forward and there’s always help at hand to guide you through these next important steps in life.

Some people go through entire decades of their life not knowing if they are on the correct career path so it’s important to recognise that you, in your youth, may not be the only one! Remember that there’s no need for panic or hasty decisions, committing to studies or careers you’re unsure of or feel pressurised to go along with. Move ahead with caution once you have assessed the path that you feel most comfortable with.

We all have words of wisdom we impart to the young and my tuppence worth is based on words from my Irish teacher, who always told us ‘write about what you know’. The same principal applies to your future – pick one that you know or may have exposure to, or are comfortable with or eager to learn more about. There’s no point in doing degrees in accountancy if you hate maths but mixing and matching courses and adding a few useful extras, such as learning a language, can land you with a dream job in years to come.

I didn’t get the points I wanted

So you almost made it but didn’t. It’s not the end of the world so don’t dwell on it and rearrange your plans to suit. Firstly, double check to ensure no mistakes were made in your marking so you can rule out appealing your grades. If you’re completely disheartened, consider taking a year out – taking up an apprenticeship, or a local job opportunity or doing some voluntary work may give you the perspective needed. There are many options available and if you’re determined enough, repeat your Leaving Certificate if possible, especially if you’re aiming for something you really want to do. Importantly though, keep in contact with you career guidance counsellor from secondary school and explore all options. Keep your family informed as they often can give the best advice also. Don’t give up though and use this opportunity as a stepping stone to something greater.

Get Involved

Apart from the academic side of college, there is so many more benefits to taking the leap into third-level education. It offers independent living, for most the first time in their life living away from home. Creating life-long friendships with a new circle of classmates or housemates is something many college students treasure forever. College sports teams are a great way of excelling in your chose sports field and again can offer another circle of friends. From Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards to sports and everything in between – there is a club for everyone in college. Beyond being a great outlet, societies offer new ways to meet people and network beyond your course. And did we mention – they make your CV stand out to future employers!

Get Experience Early

Graduate recruitment is highly competitive and some employers host recruitment ‘milk rounds’ from February. To stand out, consider summer internships and placements which are relevant to your course, from first year. A graduate CV with real experience speaks for itself and will get you noticed!

The Financial Burden

Keeping costs to a minimum is always advisable and so if it is a factor that determines your choice of study or course, take all options into account such as cost of transport, accommodation, cost of living in the area you will live, university costs, etc and check locally to see if the same choices are available. Living at home may not suit your student lifestyle but it certainly helps keep costs to a minimum, so long as your family are in agreement and you ideally offer some amount for weekly housekeeping.

Count yourself lucky you’re not in countries like The Netherlands, where young adults are ‘expected’ to move out of the family home as soon as they go to college!

College is not for me

You may feel that college is not for you and that you just want to go out and make money, in which case an apprenticeship may serve you perfectly – you get exposure to the working world while learning a trade and earning an income from recognised professionals in the business. More often than not, you may find the apprenticeship is in your own hometown, meaning you don’t have to travel far and your expenditure can be kept to a minimum. Check out apprenticeship options in the place you would most like to work, making sure to enquire directly to companies in case it is not advertised or visible online. In the midlands, there are several companies that offer apprenticeships, many of which are recognised worldwide. There are likely to be a few smaller businesses who would also be happy to take on apprentices; garages, carpenters, farmers. Weigh up what suits you best and pursue that option.

PLC- a back-up plan or the smart stepping stone

An overview of PLC pathway from LOETB Adult Educational Guidance and Information Service

If you applied to CAO as a school leaver or a mature student, then the deed is done, the choices are made and the deadline passed. Have you made the correct choices, did you get the points? These questions lead applicants to consider PLCs as a back up. A PLC is far more than a back- up, it may be the smarter stepping stone to success. Students may opt to go directly to third level to follow friends, meet parental and teacher expectations or simply because it is the perceived next step. Each year over 6,000 students drop out, almost 15% of first years. This may be due to poor course choice, academic issues or simply taking the leap too soon. A PLC course may be the smart stepping stone to successful transition to third level.

After two years of study for the Leaving Certificate (sometimes in subjects you didn’t enjoy) you secure your CAO points and go to college. If you have researched carefully, you will know your course content but, if you haven’t researched, then you may be surprised or worse, overwhelmed by the course content. Who knew that computer science was more than playing a PS4 or that science had so much maths? What exactly is critical thinking, referencing and plagiarism? Words which may strike fear in many a first year student, whether they are a school leaver or a mature student. The other scenario is that you didn’t get a CAO course and are now wondering what to do. Consider a PLC, every year colleges have unfilled PLC pathway places.

PLC- Smart Stepping Stone

A PLC offers a chance to prepare, to focus on a specific area, to research and for mature students to reconnect with education. Science for example offers biology, chemistry, physics, microbiology, communications, laboratory skills and a minimum of 10 days on a relevant work placement. You will realise science can lead to the study of agricultural science, food science, biochemistry, biomedical or indeed clinical measurement science. A PLC allows you to make an informed decision for your future. PLCs are available nationwide across various disciplines including Business, Healthcare, Engineering, Science, I.T, Art, Nursing Studies, Social Studies, Childcare, Digital Creative Media, Sport & Recreation, Hair & Beauty, Hotel & Restaurant Skills and Security.

No stress!

Of all the advice you will be offered during this time, no stress are probably the most important two words to remember. Take one day and one issue at a time and believe that everything will work out just as it is meant to. Always remember that what you invest, you get back so do your best as that is all that is expected of anyone. Don’t over-think things to a point where you are confused and worried about your future and above all, don’t be afraid to ask for help if you feel you need it. In the words of the beautiful ‘Desiderata’ poem by Max Erhmann, “enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time”.

Topic wishes you every success for your future!