Sensational family home could be ranked one of the most desirable homes on the market

Equisite is the word that could be used to describe this beautifully presented, bright and spacious four-bedroom family home at Hightown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Set on a private site of approx. 0.7-acre, in excellent condition, the sweeping drive up to this property sets the welcoming tone for this four bed, four bath residence.

Coming to the market at €479,950, immediately on entrance the vast double-height space which forms the entrance hallway offers a striking first impression. With porcelain floor tiling giving access to the living room with solid timber floor and an impressive inset stove with a marble surround. The dining room has solid timber floor and a door to the impressively fully fitted kitchen with feature oil fired stove and red brick surround. A tiled utility room off the kitchen and a tiled conservatory off the dining room adds to the already ample space in the property.

A second living room with a solid timber floor and an open fireplace with a cast iron surround makes for a perfect family room to snuggle up in as the winter approaches. The ground floor is completed by a guest WC.

The first floor comprises a spacious landing giving access to the four bedrooms, all with solid timber flooring, two of which are en-suite and two walk in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite with jacuzzi bath and shower cubicle. Plenty of space for guests and sleepovers!

With features such as two large detached garages, solid oak flooring, large gardens, ample light and space, insulated attic, cobbleblock driveway, mature lawns and shrubberies, dual carport, good broadband connection, central vacuum system, the list goes on!… It is easy to see how this home could be ranked as one of the most desirable homes to come on the market in recent times.

To the rear of this stunning home, the new owner can entertain with ease as the sunroom extends to include a purpose built rear patio area while the upmost of privacy can still be maintained.

Situated close to schools and amenities offered by Mullingar and Kinnegad this B3 BER rated property is located in Coralstown, which is just off the N4 motorway, making it ideal for commuting to and from Dublin. The property is within 4.5 miles of Kinnegad and approximately five miles to Mullingar.

The full listing of this senstational home can be viewed here but to fully appreciate what’s on offer a viewing is highly recommended. Phone Gary Corroon at Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt on 087 794 4115 or 044 934 0000.