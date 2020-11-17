‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ good for local tourism

By Claire Corrigan

Hollywood’s latest romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as star-crossed lovers – and farmers – made headlines last week with many saying that the pair’s accents were well off the mark.

Now one of the director’s Irish cousins, Brendan Shanley, has leapt to the defence of the film which was branded a “hate crime” by critics online.

Wild Mountain Thyme is based on one of John Patrick Shanley’s plays Outside Mullingar which, in itself, was based on events that took place on a real farm in Killucan near Mullingar.

The farm was once owned by Shanley’s father, who left for America at the age of 24. Now his brother, Anthony, lives there and according to Brendan is “a little self-conscious” about the response.