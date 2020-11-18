Report condemning Mullingar Resource Centre does not exist

The local mother of a young man who attended the Mullingar Resource Centre on the Delvin Road, opposite St. Loman’s Hospital, for the past dozen years, is perplexed and angry at the manner in which the young people, the service users, who had been availing of the valuable service provided there up to March last, have been moved out, on the basis that the Centre was unfit for purpose.

Mrs. Mai Walsh, from Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar, whose son Stephen is affected by Down Syndrome, cannot understand why the excellent disability services provided there since her son first attended in 2006, were left without any facility, on the basis of a public statement that the MRC buildings on the Delvin Road had failed a health and safety assessment and were unfit for purpose. And then she discovered that no such safety assessment existed.

Up to 119 young service users were being supported there and according to Mrs. Walsh, the system was very satisfactory for years and her 31 years old son Stephen was very happy there, and loved the work, and felt valued at being able to help other people.