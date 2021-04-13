Will Mullingar ever play host to another All-Ireland Fleadh?

By newsroom
The Westmeath Topic front page from March 2019, announcing the news that Mullingar was to host Fleadh 2020

Mullingar and Westmeath still remain in the dark about whether or not the county capital where the first All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil originated seventy years ago, in 1951 will ever see the two All Ireland Fleadhanna due to be held in Mullingar in 2020 and 2021, until the coronavirus pandemic forced the abandonment of all such gatherings.

This week, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Eireann announced details of what is termed FleadhFest Sligo 2021 from August 1 to August 9 this year, following the  announcement several months ago, that the All Ireland Fleadh could not go ahead in 2021. Whether there can be a real Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in 2022 remains to be seen, but decisions will soon have to be made.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articlePope Francis honours long-time Gainstown Sacristan
Next articleYoung Kinnegad presenter’s career goes from strength to strength

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021