Will Mullingar ever play host to another All-Ireland Fleadh?

Mullingar and Westmeath still remain in the dark about whether or not the county capital where the first All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil originated seventy years ago, in 1951 will ever see the two All Ireland Fleadhanna due to be held in Mullingar in 2020 and 2021, until the coronavirus pandemic forced the abandonment of all such gatherings.

This week, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Eireann announced details of what is termed FleadhFest Sligo 2021 from August 1 to August 9 this year, following the announcement several months ago, that the All Ireland Fleadh could not go ahead in 2021. Whether there can be a real Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in 2022 remains to be seen, but decisions will soon have to be made.