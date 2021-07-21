Wood you believe it: Vincent Bateman produces wood carving for Ringtown Hurling Club

MAN AT WORK!...Vincent Bateman at work on the wood carving of a hurler at Ringtown Hurling Club last week.

By Paul O’Donovan

“I am indebted to Ringtown Hurling Club. I wanted to give something back to them,” said Vincent Bateman as he unveiled the wonderful large wood carving of a hurler which he produced for Ringtown Hurling Club.

“I have always said I would love to do something for the local people here in Ringtown. They have given me a lot, all down through the years. They are a great club here for improving the facilities and looking after the players. I had some great times here that will always stay in the memory.

I started off playing here with Ringtown when I was under 10 and played here for many years, from underage all the way up to senior and I played with Westmeath too,” said Vincent.

