Works to the tune of €12.67m completed in Municipal District

Almost €3m spent on restoring 60 local and regional roads

A picture of the much enhanced road junction at Weldon’s Cross, west of Mullingar, where the R390 and R392 regional roads meet.

A total of €12,668,000 worth of works were carried out in the Mullingar/ Kinnegad Municipal District in 2020, it was revealed at a recent meeting of elected members, with the full progamme of works completed and 100 per cent of the grant drawn down with no over-expenditure.

Council members also heard that the Ardmore Road Scheme, Mullingar, costing €2.35 million was completed, and also 20 discretionary improvement schemes costing €324,387, and that almost €3m was spent on restoring 60 local and regional roads.

