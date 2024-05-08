Your quiet country escape awaits…

The Cottage

Martinstown

Collinstown, Fore East

Co. Westmeath

2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom/Cottage

Asking price: €250,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a two-bedroom two storey cottage, built c.1915, approx. 68.1 sq.m (733 sq.ft). This property is oozing with character and charm, and nestled on a quiet country road within 1.5km of the historical village of Fore, which has been designated as an area of outstanding natural beauty and is steeped in myth and history with the ruins of the 11th century Benedictine Abbey nearby.

This home has been extended to the rear and lovingly cared for over the years, extended in 2019. The BER was carried out prior to this so the rating may improve due to insulation and heating system. The cottage is set on approximately 0.4-acre elevated site with mature trees.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance porch with PVC door and a half door that leads to the kitchen which has a deep-set window with a front aspect, fitted wall and floor units offering ample storage space, solid fuel stove and stairs leading to the two double bedrooms with laminate flooring, timber ceilings and deep-set windows. The sitting room is off the kitchen with a deep-set window and front aspect. There is a back hall with tiled flooring and PVC door and window this could be ideal for use as a home office. The bathroom is modern with a three-piece suite and tiled flooring.

The exterior of this home has gardens mainly in lawn with mature trees and shrubberies, a lovely sunny patio area to the rear. There is a small block-built storage shed to the rear of the property.

For those looking for an idyllic country lifestyle close to local amenities, prepare to be spoilt for choice in Fore with the local primary school, coffee shops, country pubs, visitors’ centre and the Barrel & Bean distillery and cafe. A looped walkway around the village takes you through the Abbey. Close to the neighbouring village of Collinstown is Lough Lene – ideal for fishing, swimming and water sports enthusiasts.

The property includes easy access to all amenities (both social and essential) that Castlepollard has to offer including primary and post-primary schools, selection of local shops, pubs, hotel, medical centre, churches, Tullynally Castle and Gardens, forestry walks and a selection of lakes and rivers close by as well as GAA clubs for both hurling and camogie.

Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity. To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000.

