Your very own countryside River Cottage!

River Cottage, Riverstown, Killucan

Three bedroom, three bathroom family home

Asking Price €310,000

This well named and deceptively spacious River Cottage has just come to the market and you’re advised to contact Jennifer Walsh in Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt (044 934 0000) as soon as possible to be in with a chance with owning this countryside home.

Superbly located within close proximity of primary and post primary schools, the property is just 4.5km from the M4 motorway. The Killucan area offers a host of amenities both social and essential including medical centre, football club with Astro pitch. There are many local shops, the post office, Church, pubs/restaurants, all of which are nearby. The Royal Canal walkway is a stone’s throw from the property, approx 12km to Mullingar and 9km to Kinnegad.

The three-bedroom, three bathroom family home has open plan living accommodation and is beautifully maintained, both inside and outside. The property was built circa 2007 and is set on approx 0.62 acre site, with mature beautifully maintained gardens where many an industrious hour has been spent by an avid gardener with a selection of mature trees, shrubberies and lawns. The present owner has put heart and soul into this property making it home to be truly proud of. The property also benefits from a detached block-built double garage with power supply.

Accommodation

The ground floor of this C1 energy rated home, comprises a spacious welcoming main entrance hallway via a cottage style half door, which leads to the open plan fully fitted kitchen/dining/ living room. Panoramic views of the gardens are on offer from all aspects of this home. A double bedroom with ensuite and a utility room completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor comprises of two double bedrooms with the master bedroom having a built in storage unit and a fully tiled ensuite. The main family bathroom is part tiled with three-piece suite.

Included in the sale are shutters, light fittings, electric cooker, extractor fan, washing machine, dryer, large cream dresser in kitchen and the fixtures and fittings.

There are many special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property, and here are just a few to mention:

the mains water, a separate septic tank, an outside tap, oil fired central heating, solid fuel Stanley stove in living room, new windows which have been upgraded over the last five years, a new composite cottage style half front door, pumped walls, insulated attic, high speed fibre broadband, solid oak wall to floor kitchen units, granite worktop in the kitchen with a Belfast sink, gravel driveway, mature gardens and shrubbery and the fact that all this is on a private mature setting.

Early viewing on this home is highly recommended.

Contact Jennifer Walsh in Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt, 044 934 0000to book your viewing slot.

For more information click here.