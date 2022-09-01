20 Mullingar acts ready to perform on Word Stage at Electric Picnic

The Word Stage at Electric Picnic, will have its biggest line-up to date – 60 acts – with around 20 Mullingar acts set to take to the stage on September 2 after a two-year absence because of Covid.

According to Marty Mulligan, manager of the stage: “The quality and standard of music that we have in this town is second to none and no town can compare to it, and we are the music capital of Ireland.”

70,000 people are set to descend on Stradbally this weekend for the festival.

The Word Stage, which is nick-named the Mul­lingar Stage, brings beats, rhymes, poetry, hip-hop, grime and more, orchestrated and hosted by Mullingar’s own Marty.