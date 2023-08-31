23 The Drive at Lakepoint awaits your residency

23 The Drive, Lakepoint,

Mullingar, N91C5Y0

Four bedroom, two bathroom semi detached on quiet cul-de-sac

Asking Price €325,000

This well presented and spacious four bedroom semi-detached family home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a spacious green area in Lakepoint Park, in the North East of Mullingar. The property, which is very well maintained throughout, is empty and awaits your immediate residency.

There are lots of reasons why this property would make the ideal family home; Four bedrooms ensures all the family have plenty of personal space, as does the two bathrooms (there are a total of two showers and three WCs in this property!). The large garden to the rear offers great potential for those in the family who like the outdoors.

The property features a side entrance with gate leading to the large south facing rear garden. A tarmac double driveway offers ample car parking space. The exterior is as equally well maintained as the interior. The location is also to be considered as Lakepoint is superbly located on the Delvin Road within easy access of the N4 motorway and the town centre. Early viewing is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Accommodation

The bright and light filled accommodation boasts a welcoming entrance hallway and the downstairs area features a guest WC, a spacious living room, a TV room/playroom/office, a handy utility room, kitchen and separate dining room with sliding doors to the rear garden.

This fine family home comes with hardwood floor throughout and features a solid fuel stove with back boiler as well as oil fired central heating.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the four bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and hardwood floors, while the master bedroom is en-suite. The main family bathroom comprises a three piece with wall tiling and hardwood floors.

Included in the sale are carpets, blinds, light fittings as well as fixtures and fittings.

Features to keep in mind when considering this property are the fact that the interiors of the property were fully painted in July this year; the hardwood floors were recently re- varnished; the stove with the back boiler was fitted just four years ago; the property has oil and solid fuel fired central heating systems; the property overlooks a green area and has a useful double driveway with landscaped gardens to the front and rear with mature shrubbery – the rear garden is south facing; the property is wired for an Alarm system and CCTV.

View 23 The Drive at Lakepoint Park today

To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000.