Thursday, November 12, 2020

A ‘drive-by’ birthday celebration for centenarian Margaret Farrington

She also received her traditional centenarian bounty from President Higgins

Westmeath Topic Staff
Left: Margaret Farrington pictured with her centenary birthday cake last Saturday. Right: Margaret Farrington is pictured with her own family – daughters Margaret, Judy and Kathleen and her only son Patrick.

The local community from the village of Delvin was given some welcome respite from the pandemic ‘blues’ last Saturday afternoon for the birthday of its oldest resident Margaret Farrington who celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, 4 November.

In the absence of what would surely have been a huge party on another joyous occasion in the local St. Patrick’s Hall, Covid-19 Level 5 regulations restricted Margaret’s non-family birthday wishes to an impromptu ‘drive-by’ birthday party through Delvin’s Main Street from a radius of 5km just after 2pm last Saturday afternoon.

