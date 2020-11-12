A ‘drive-by’ birthday celebration for centenarian Margaret Farrington

The local community from the village of Delvin was given some welcome respite from the pandemic ‘blues’ last Saturday afternoon for the birthday of its oldest resident Margaret Farrington who celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, 4 November.

In the absence of what would surely have been a huge party on another joyous occasion in the local St. Patrick’s Hall, Covid-19 Level 5 regulations restricted Margaret’s non-family birthday wishes to an impromptu ‘drive-by’ birthday party through Delvin’s Main Street from a radius of 5km just after 2pm last Saturday afternoon.