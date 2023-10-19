A home close to everything

21 The Drive, Lakepoint Park, Mullingar

Four bedroom, two bathroom semi-detached

Asking Price €290,000

John Coyne Estates are delighted to introduce you to 21 The Drive, a stunning four bedroomed home in the highly sought after Lakepoint development area of Mullingar. Lakepoint is ideally located off the Delvin road, minutes from the M4 motorway and close to Mullingar town centre. It is a very popular development on the eastern side of the town within walking distance of St Colman’s National School, Lakepoint Retail Park, medical facilities, Mullingar town centre and all the town’s amenities.

This c2 energy rated home has been maintained to the highest standards and is literally in ‘turn-key’ specification. The four spacious bedrooms would make a perfect family home, with sufficient space for a work from home area also.

The stunning south-facing rear garden is spacious and has been landscaped and well maintained, with useful garden sheds and tiled areas.

Accommodation

The accommodation of this immaculate home comprises an entrance hallway complete with laminate flooring and ceiling coving. The high quality fitted kitchen is fitted with integrated Zanussi oven and hob, fridge freezer, tiled splash back, and an abundance of natural lighting. The dining room is open-plan with the kitchen area. This space is ideal for use as a separate dining room/living area/home office.

A compact utility room on the ground floor is fitted units and plumbed for all appliances. The large sitting room with laminate flooring features a bay window with front facing aspect and centrepiece cast iron fireplace. The under-stairs tiled guest w.c. completes the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs, the carpeted landing gives way to each of the four large bedrooms (one ensuite) features laminate and semi-solid wooden flooring, with several rooms having fitted wardrobes. The Master bedroom is ensuite – a tiled room that has a shower, wash hand basin and a w.c.. The family bathroom with a three-piece suite and shower completes the upstairs accommodation.

Features

Special features to keep in mind when considering this spacious four bedroom semi-detached property are the fact that the property is in exceptional walk-in condition throughout; it has a large rear south facing garden which has been landscaped to the highest standards and includes high quality garden shed; the property is set in a quiet cul de sac; it is located just off the N4/M4 Dublin Motorway; the property is within easy walking distance of St Colman’s National School and Lakepoint Retail and Business Park, childcare facilities, Mullingar town centre and all amenities and it is less than one hour from Dublin.

Contact

Contact John Coyne Estates today on 044 936 2500 to book your viewing slot right away as this property is expected to attract an immediate sale. For further details and additional photos, please click here.