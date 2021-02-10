A life dedicated to his community – John McGrath

By Claire Corrigan

There’s a small number of people in every town and every county who make a real impression on other people’s lives. Often, they’re local men or women who take far more than what might be considered usual interest levels in the town or district where they’ve ‘bred and buttered’ as someone might say.

John McGrath is one of them – a Mullingar man who has a formidable level of practical skills and experience in local affairs and in social consciousness, and who has played a significant part in improving the fabric of his home town, and making Mullingar – as he describes it – one of the finest towns in the midlands.